8 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since July 16:

1. A union representing 275 workers at Kindred Hospital Westminster (Calif.) demanded that the long-term care facility do more to protect employees from COVID-19.

2. Unionized nurses at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., demanded optimal personal protective equipment.

3. A union representing healthcare workers at Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital seeks hazard pay for members.

4. Nurses accused Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich., of engaging in anti-union activity amid contract negotiations.

5. More than 700 nurses who walked off the job for two weeks approved a new contract July 20 with Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.).

6. Nearly 800 workers at Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital began a five-day strike on July 20.

7. The bargaining committee for 180 workers at Loretto Hospital in Chicago reached a tentative agreement with management, averting a strike planned for July 20.

8. A federal judge ruled a New York union cannot sue Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center for alleged trafficking law violations.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.