1,100 workers at Providence hospital plan 8-day strike

Service Employees International Union has notified Richland, Wash.-based Kadlec Regional Medical Center of its plan to strike for eight days beginning Aug. 20.

The union represents about 1,100 caregivers in service and tech roles (non-nursing roles) at Kadlec, according to the Tri-City Herald. Kadlec is part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

SEIU and the hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in January, according to a statement Kadlec shared with Becker's. The hospital said that its bargaining team passed "multiple strong proposals to the union that would provide immediate and significant wage increases averaging 15.98% for our caregivers, with additional increases over the next three years."

The union contends that the hospital failed to bring forth proposals with wages that will recruit and retain workers, address inequities in the workplace and keep patients safe. "We are ready to walk out on Aug. 20 if an agreement is not reached. We don't want to, but we will if we have to," a union statement on Facebook reads.

"We respect our caregivers' rights to be part of the union and to take this action," the hospital said. "Kadlec is well-prepared for the strike. All our facilities will remain open, and all services will continue. We will maintain our daily operations and have contracted with a staffing agency, which is standard practice for hospitals in strike situations."







