Yale New Haven to extend transport services in acquisition

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has agreed to acquire Nelson Ambulance, a family-owned medical transportation provider based in North Haven, Conn., and its affiliates, including Access Ambulance.

The proposed acquisition, announced Jan. 14, aims to strengthen the health system's transport capabilities and build upon its existing relationship with Nelson.

"Nelson Ambulance is a critical part of the medical transport business across our state," YNHHS CEO Christopher O'Connor said in a news release. "This acquisition will allow for more direct supervision of patient transport allowing for better coordination and more efficient integration with medical staff resulting in better, safer care from arrival to discharge."

YNHHS expects to complete the transaction within the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approval.