Thomas Health to join WVU Health

Charleston, W.Va.-based Thomas Health will soon become part of West Virginia United Health System by the end of 2022.

Thomas Health's board of directors and its South Charleston, W.Va.-based Thomas Memorial Hospital and Charleston, W.Va.-based Saint Francis Hospital have all agreed to the transaction, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

Saint Francis Hospital will now be the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital with expanded inpatient, outpatient, physical therapy, occupational therapy and skilled nursing services as part of the arrangement.

Services typically offered at Saint Francis will now be transferred to Thomas Memorial, including critical care and emergency services.

The transaction will come into effect early 2023.