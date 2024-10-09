Select Medical to run Texas hospital

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical plans to run a new Temple, Texas-based inpatient rehabilitation hospital when it opens in late first quarter of 2025.

The hospital will comprise 40 or more beds and span 48,000 square feet to meet the growing need for inpatient medical rehabilitation in Texas, according to an Oct. 9 news release.

"Opening a hospital in Temple further expands our ability to provide access to world-class care for patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions throughout Central Texas," Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical, said in the release.

Select Medical operates four other Texas inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Lakeway, as well as a hospital unit in Irving, Texas, and two Dallas-based neuro-transitional centers through a joint venture with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health that was formed in 2011. It also runs Select Medical Rehabilitation Hospital of Denton (Texas).

Select Medical is an operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, occupational health centers and rehabilitation hospitals. It comprises 107 critical illness recovery hospitals, 33 rehabilitation hospitals, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 547 occupational health centers, the release said.