OSU Wexner, Adena expand affiliation

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System are expanding their affiliation in an effort to expand patient access and focus on addressing specific community health needs, including obesity, lung cancer and addiction.

While the health systems will remain independent, they'll work together to develop strategies to best meet patient health needs and improve patient service lines. Through the expanded partnership, Adena will work with OSU Wexner to streamline its EMR into a single system, which is expected to improve billing and referrals.

"Our strategy has long been to provide quality, trusted, close-to-home care for patients in our region and, through this expanded partnership with a renowned health care entity such as Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we can add specialty care benefits for patients while at the same time keeping that care local," Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said in a news release. "This partnership will bring a combination of expertise and resources together toward that goal benefiting our patients and our staff."

