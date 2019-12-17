Online interview series aims to help RCM, Health IT vendors considering M&A

An interview-style publication series is now available online for RCM and Health IT business owners interested in mergers and acquisitions.

The series, called The Real Deal, will feature interviews with owners and senior industry leaders regarding their transactions.

The series was put together by Greenberg Advisors, an investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions for revenue cycle management and health IT firms.

The series aims to help those interested in M&A to better understand, directly from interviewees, their thoughts about the process, how it went, and what they'd recommend for others as far as what to do or not do, Greenberg Advisors said.

Topics of the interviews include the challenges encountered during a sale and how they were addressed, as well as life after the deal.

To view the first edition of The Real Deal, click here. Future editions will be posted here and on the Greenberg Advisors LinkedIn page.





