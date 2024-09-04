Northwell, Nuvance merger nears completion

Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., is close to finalizing its merger with Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health, with just two approvals remaining, Newsday reported Sept. 4.

Barbara Osborn, a spokesperson for Northwell, stated that the Federal Trade Commission concluded its review in July, clearing the way for the merger to move forward. In August, health executives further solidified the merger by signing an "agreement of assurances," which included specific clinical commitments and concluded antitrust investigations by the attorneys general of New York and Connecticut.

The merger now hinges on approvals from health regulators in both states, who are assessing its potential effects on the quality and accessibility of care. Ms. Osborn noted that the New York Public Health and Planning Council, which oversees healthcare delivery changes, is set to vote on the merger on Sept. 12. Meanwhile, the proposal is also under review by the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy.

If approved, the merger would create a nonprofit regional system, combining Northwell and Nuvance's 14,500 providers and more than 1,000 sites of care.