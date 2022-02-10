Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Nonprofit Northern California hospitals to discuss affiliation

Fresno, Calif.-based Saint Agnes Medical Center and Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential affiliation, the Fresno Bee reported Feb. 9.

Madera is a general acute care nonprofit hospital with 106 beds, and Saint Agnes is an acute care hospital with 436 beds and member of nonprofit Catholic health system Trinity Health.

"[Saint Agnes] and [Madera] share a commitment to protecting the health and well-being of Central Valley residents through the delivery of high quality, compassionate care. As our discussions continue, we look forward to sharing more information," the hospitals told the Fresno Bee.

