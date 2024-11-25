McLaren acquires 10 primary care clinics

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has acquired Park Medical Centers, which operates 10 clinics in the Detroit metro area.

Four things to know:

1. Park Medical Centers has 21 total providers and serves 36,000 people, according to a Nov. 25 McLaren news release.

2. The clinics will be incorporated into the system as a division of McLaren Medical Group, the system's employed provider group. The clinics will maintain their staff, who will be employed through McLaren Medical Group, with all locations retaining their Park Medical Centers trademarked name and branding.

3. Park Medical Centers founder Richard Brown, DO, will continue to serve as the clinics' president and chief medical officer. Jeffrey Brown will continue as CEO.

4. "Park Medical Centers has rightly earned a reputation as a provider of quality family care established over its considerable history," McLaren President and CEO Philip Incarnati said in the release. "While this enhances McLaren’s presence in southeast Michigan, our intention is for Park Medical Centers to continue its distinction as a reliable, community-based provider to those who have for years trusted in their care, expertise and guidance."











