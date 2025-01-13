Mayo Clinic selling hospice operations in Southwest Minnesota

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System has signed a definitive agreement to sell its hospice operations in Southwest Minnesota to St. Croix Hospice.

The providers have a longstanding referral relationship, with St. Croix serving as a leading agency for hospice patients referred outside the Mayo Clinic Health System, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

Mayo Clinic Vice President Karthik Ghosh, MD, said the deal with St. Croix is a "natural alignment of values and will help strengthen and ensure the long-term success of hospice services across Southwest Minnesota."

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, according to the release.

St. Croix serves more than 5,600 patients across more than 75 branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the release.