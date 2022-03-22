Kaiser expands partnership with Maryland health system

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System announced March 21 that it has expanded its partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Under the expanded partnership, UM St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md., and UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md., have been designated Kaiser Premier hospitals. The two hospitals will provide dedicated inpatient beds to Kaiser members, who will be cared for primarily by Kaiser providers with the support of UMMS staff.

At UM Capital Region Medical Center, non-surgical services will be available for Kaiser members starting in July. At UM St. Joseph Medical Center, cardiology, neurology, urology, labor and delivery and orthopedic surgery services will be available to Kaiser members in September.

"We are pleased to expand inpatient access to healthcare that is aligned with our geographical footprint, and with a first-rate health system by adding Capital Region and St. Joseph's Medical Center who will be joining our network of premier hospitals," Ruth Williams-Brinkley, regional president of Kaiser Permanente, said in the news release. "I am confident that our members will value these additional options for superior hospital care in our region."









