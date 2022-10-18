Ivy Rehab collaboration expands rehabilitation research

White Plains, N.Y.-based Ivy Rehab joined Providence, R.I.-based Brown University, Boston University and the University of Pittsburgh in the Learning Health Systems Rehabilitation Research Network.

The Learning Health Systems Rehabilitation Research Network's mission is to improve the quality, outcomes and value of rehabilitation services through collaborative research, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

"Ivy Rehab is excited to join LeaRRn as this will provide us the opportunity to collaborate with LeaRRn scholars and other health system partners to advance research and clinical practice so we may better serve our patients. Improving our clinical practice is a principal focus at Ivy Rehab as better care ultimately allows our patients and families to get back to enjoying what's most important to them, with reduced pain and barriers," said Tim Marshall, PhD, Ivy Rehab's Director of Clinical Outcomes & Research.