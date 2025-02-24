Indiana system expands network

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has signed a letter of intent to affiliate with Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital, expanding its network in north central Indiana.

The affiliation aims to support the 83-bed hospital's financial stability and enhance services in the region, according to a Feb. 21 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

"As our community knows, we have worked very hard to remain independent," hospital President and CEO Tara McVay said in the release. "While we have seen financial improvements, we’re still not where we’d like to be."

Due diligence, which will include a public hearing for community feedback, is underway and is set to be completed in March.

Parkview Health operates 14 hospitals.