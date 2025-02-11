Houston Healthcare approved to join Emory

Warner Robbins and Perry, Ga.-based Houston Healthcare's bid to join Emory Healthcare was approved by both boards, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

Both boards finalized the terms of a definitive agreement outlining the specific details and provisions of Houston Healthcare to integrate into Atlanta-based Emory. The two organizations have been working on an agreement since August 2024, when they signed a nonbinding letter of intent to combine.

Emory and Houston Healthcare are now focused on finalizing the regulatory reviews and approvals before closing the transaction in the "coming months," according to the statement.

"We are pleased that we are one step closer to bringing Houston Healthcare into the Emory Healthcare family," said Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "The relationship will help expand our efforts to provide high-quality healthcare and expertise into central Georgia, as both Houston and Emory work to strengthen the care possibilities for patients throughout the community."

Houston Healthcare will add two hospital campuses, five outpatient facilities and nine physician practices to Emory's network, which currently consists of 10 hospitals and 3,450 physicians. The health system will grow to around 29,000 employees when the integration is complete.