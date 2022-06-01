Healthcare M&As steady amid uncertainty

Despite high interest rates and uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, healthcare mergers and acquisitions maintained a steady pace in April, Bloomberg Law reported.

There were 176 transactions in April, two more than in March, but down from the 207 in April of last year.

The top four sectors for healthcare deals were life sciences (38); medical devices (30); healthcare IT (20); and physician practices (20). Hospitals and health systems had six deals.

"Economic factors and the impact of the Ukrainian war on global economies are expected to continue to be headwinds for all sectors of the economy," Larry Kocot of KPMG, an audit and accounting firm, said in the report.

