Healthcare M&A on track for record year

There were 283 healthcare deals announced or closed this June, which exceeds previously recorded volumes, Bloomberg Law reported July 28.

Healthcare IT and software deals led all sectors with 50 announced or closed deals in June, followed by 45 in the pharmaceutical space and 39 for medical device companies.

Physician practices and services saw 26 deals this June, up from 16 last June. Four of the deals were completed by Miami-based Gastro Health, which acquired gastroenterology practices in northern Virginia.

Additionally, 12 hospital and health system deals were announced or closed in June. One of the biggest mergers announced was the proposed combination of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, which would create a system with nearly $13 billion in revenue with 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient locations.

Deals on the same scale of the Beaumont-Spectrum combination may accelerate in the coming months before the Biden administration enforces stricter laws, Bloomberg Law reported.

The overall volume of healthcare deals through the first half of 2021 reached 1,444, up 73 percent from the 830 announced the same six-month period last year. At this pace, the deals are on pace to hit a record year.

