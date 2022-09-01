Dartmouth Health, Valley Regional move toward affiliation

Claremont, N.H.-based Valley Regional Hospital is set to become part of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.

The two health systems have signed a letter of intent and have a history of collaboration.

Dartmouth Health has provided cardiology, oncology, pathology and radiology services at Valley Regional. It also is set to provide a new CFO and a chief medical officer for Valley Regional as part of a management services agreement.

Valley Regional Hospital is currently a member of the New England Alliance for Health, a shared service organization of Dartmouth Health. The hospital is currently conducting regulatory review of the partnership.

"[Dartmouth Health, Valley Regional Health Care and Valley Regional Hospital] believe that their respective organizational and charitable missions will be advanced by integrating VRH into D-HH’s academic health care delivery system [the "D-HH System"] and utilizing their combined resources responsibly to expand access to care, improve quality and outcomes, control costs, deliver greater value and meet the population health needs of the communities they serve," the letter of intent said.