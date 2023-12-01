CHS has sold 11 hospitals so far in 2023

In 2017, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems extended its divestiture plan to help control its losses and debt. After just divesting from one hospital in 2022, the health system had a busy 2023.
Here are the 11 hospitals that CHS has sold in 2023, according to SEC filings:
- AllianceHealth Ponca City (Ponca City, Okla.)
- AllianceHealth Woodward (Woodward, Okla.)
- Bravera Health Brooksville (Brooksville, Fla.)
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers (Crystal Rivers, Fla.)
- Bravera Health Spring Hill (Spring Hill, Fla.)
- Davis Regional Medical Center (Statesville, N.C.)
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte, W.Va.)
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center (Mooresville, N.C.)
- Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
- Plateau Medical Center (Oakhill, W.Va.)
- Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado, Ark.)