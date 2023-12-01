Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

CHS has sold 11 hospitals so far in 2023

Noah Schwartz -

In 2017, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems extended its divestiture plan to help control its losses and debt. After just divesting from one hospital in 2022, the health system had a busy 2023.

Here are the 11 hospitals that CHS has sold in 2023, according to SEC filings:

  1. AllianceHealth Ponca City (Ponca City, Okla.)
  2. AllianceHealth Woodward (Woodward, Okla.)
  3. Bravera Health Brooksville (Brooksville, Fla.)
  4. Bravera Health Seven Rivers (Crystal Rivers, Fla.)
  5. Bravera Health Spring Hill (Spring Hill, Fla.)
  6. Davis Regional Medical Center (Statesville, N.C.)
  7. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte, W.Va.)
  8. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center (Mooresville, N.C.)
  9. Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
  10. Plateau Medical Center (Oakhill, W.Va.)
  11. Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado, Ark.)

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles