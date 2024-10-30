CarePoint, Hudson Regional affiliation moves forward: 5 things to know

Plans for Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, N.J., to affiliate under management services organization Hudson Health System have moved forward.

Here are five things to know:

1. The two parties shared partnership plans in early 2024 and recently received formal approval from CarePoint Health's nonprofit board of trustees.

2. Hudson Health System will comprise Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital, Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center, Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center and Jersey City, N.J.-based Christ Hospital, according to an Oct. 30 news release shared with Becker's.

3. Under the partnership agreement, Hudson Regional will acquire CarePoint's Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital properties, and already owns CarePoint's Bayonne Medical Center property. The acquisition will "allow the new Hudson Health System to control both the real estate and operations at all four hospital sites, aligning interests that previously had plagued CarePoint due to its status as a tenant."

3. The arrangement will also allow for increased financial and managerial flexibility, creating a sustainable path for Hudson Health System to continue operations atHoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital as nonprofit entities.

4. Achintya Moulick, MD, chairman and CEO of CarePoint Health will direct CarePoint's transition and will work with Yan Moshe, chairman of Hudson Regional, and Nizar Kifaieh, MD, CEO of Hudson Regional, for operational integration.

5. "A partnership as complex as this has taken time and care and required exploring a variety of variables, but we believe that the result will be extraordinary," Dr. Moulick said in the release. "Our mutual commitment is to ensure that every resident of Hudson County has access to best-in-class healthcare right in their own backyard. By bringing these institutions together, we are not only preserving their individual legacies but also enhancing our collective capacity to deliver cutting-edge medical care."





