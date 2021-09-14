Biden nominates privacy champion Alvaro Bedoya to FTC

President Joe Biden will nominate privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, the White House announced Sept. 13.

Mr. Bedoya, a lawyer, currently serves as the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., where he also is a visiting professor.

His academic work has focused on studying how new technologies can violate privacy. He has written several exposés on the harms of such surveillance technologies as facial recognition.

If confirmed, Mr. Bedoya would take the seat occupied by Rohit Chopra, who was nominated by the president to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Congratulations to Alvaro Bedoya on his nomination," the FTC said in a statement. "Alvaro's expertise on surveillance and data security and his longstanding commitment to public service would be enormously valuable to the Commission as we work to meet this moment of tremendous need and opportunity. I wish him the very best in his confirmation process."