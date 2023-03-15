Atlantic Health acquires 11-location practice

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has acquired Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine, which has more than 75 providers at 11 locations across central and southern New Jersey.

The acquisition expands access to Atlantic Health's network, which includes locations at CentraState Healthcare System, seven urgent care facilities and dozens of physician offices. The group provides a range of services and specialties, such as chiropractic, acupuncture, pain management, and physical and occupational therapy.

Each location will share information using Epic's EHR system, which Atlantic Health also uses, according to a March 15 news release.

"Innovative care that keeps each patient's unique needs at the center of their medical journey is a hallmark of both of these two healthcare organizations," Atlantic Health Chief Business and Strategy Officer Kevin Lenahan said in the release. "By combining our efforts on behalf of the communities in central and southern New Jersey, we can ensure every patient has access to the high-quality care they deserve in a way that is convenient and comfortable for them."