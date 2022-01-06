2021 hospital M&A transaction volumes 36% below historical average, analysis found

Transaction volume for hospital mergers and acquisitions decreased by 33 percent in 2021, compared to 2020, according to an analysis by brokerage firm H2C Securities shared with Becker's.

The analysis also found that transaction volume in 2021 was 36 percent below historical averages — the lowest in over a decade.

The low transaction volume was caused by COVID-19 fatigue, according to the report, and could continue to affect hospital mergers and acquisitions into 2022 or 2023.

"The pandemic sapped bandwidth from the entire system, including C-suite executives, limiting the opportunity for crucial transaction conversations," according to the analysis.