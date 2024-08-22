2-hospital system plans to join Emory

Houston Healthcare, a community-based, nonprofit health system in Warner Robins, Ga., and Emory Healthcare, an 11-hospital academic health system in Atlanta, have signed a letter of intent for Houston Healthcare to join Emory Healthcare, according to an Aug. 22 news release.

The proposed deal would add Houston Healthcare's two hospital campuses — totaling 282 beds — along with five outpatient facilities and nine physician practices to Emory's portfolio.

"We are excited about the potential of this new relationship with Houston Healthcare, as it will expand our ability to provide high-quality care and services to communities beyond Atlanta, while broadening our geographic footprint in Georgia," Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare, said in the release. "Both Emory and Houston Healthcare are committed to providing exceptional care and enhanced access to those who need our services and expertise."

Charles Briscoe, president and CEO of Houston Healthcare, said in the release: "Houston Healthcare has served its community well for more than 60 years, and we look forward to continuing and strengthening our high-quality, patient-focused service and care through this new affiliation with Emory Healthcare."

Both parties expect to sign a definitive agreement and close the transaction next year, pending completion of all necessary regulatory reviews and satisfaction of all closing conditions.