Walmart heir's medical school taps executive vice dean

The Alice Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville, Ark., continues to firm out its leadership ranks as it prepares to welcome its inaugural class of students next year. Most recently, the school has recruited Yolangel Hernandez Suarez, MD, to serve as executive vice dean.

Dr. Hernandez Suarez's appointment is effective in October, according to an Aug. 12 news release. Over the past two decades, she has held leadership positions in private, public, academic and hospital settings across the Miami area. She will join Walton Medical School from Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami, where she serves as senior associate dean for student affairs.

Dr. Hernandez Suarez was also the founding chief medical officer of Humana's care delivery unit, where she led a team in delivering care to more than 100,000 seniors across three states under a value-based model.

"Her track record of building high-performing teams in medical education, university settings and hospital environments provides vital expertise to ensure the school takes significant steps in reaching its strategic goals," said Sharmila Makhija, MD, who was named founding dean and CEO of the medical school in 2023.

In April, Walton Medical School appointed several other faculty and administrative leaders. Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, founded the four-year medical school in 2021. The MD program aims to "enhance traditional medical education with the arts, humanities and whole health principles," including a focus on self-care and well-being, according to the school's founders.

The school plans to welcome its inaugural class of 48 students in the fall of 2025.