UT Southwestern highlights racial bias factors in physician assistant training

Physician assistant programs fall short of engaging Black students, according to a new study from researchers at the Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Minneapolis-based Augsburg University.

Physician assistant programs should work to address issues of systemic racism, improve the matriculation of trainees, and eventually help close the racial gap of physician assistants who provide care to patients, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The report highlights challenges associated with understanding and recognizing the burden Black students in physician assistant training programs endure. It identifies contributing factors in overcoming those challenges based on interviews with successful physician assistants of color.

"The need to address the issues of systemic harmful bias in this growing sector of health care providers is important for PA training programs, which ultimately can expand the pipeline of caregivers who share cultural backgrounds and will be instrumental in overcoming racism in medicine. Greater intentional efforts to support Black/African American physician assistant students can strengthen students’ cultural capital that aids in their success," said Carolyn Bradley-Guidry, DrPH, study co-author and professor at the University of Texas Southwestern School of Health Professions.

Physician assistant employment will grow 28 percent from 2021 to 2031, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The growth rate is noted as being faster than the average for all occupations, with about 12,700 openings for physician assistants projected annually.