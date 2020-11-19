Novant, UNC Health plan med school campus in Charlotte

Novant Health and UNC Health are planning a UNC School of Medicine branch campus in Charlotte, N.C., the health systems said Nov. 19.

The systems plan to build the campus near Novant's Presbyterian Medical Center and expand the UNC School of Medicine’s Kenan Primary Care Medical Scholars Program to train more students to work in rural and underserved areas.

Novant and UNC previously teamed up to expand medical education in New Hanover County as part of Novant's $5 billion deal to acquire New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

"Our organizations are culturally aligned and committed to delivering safe, high-quality and affordable care, while improving health equity in the communities we serve. This alignment allows us to expand access to medical education and clinical research across the state," said Novant CEO Carl Armato.

Novant Health is in Winston-Salem, N.C.; UNC Health is based in Chapel Hill, N.C.

