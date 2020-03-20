Nearly half of surveyed primary care practices say they don't have capacity for COVID-19 testing

A new weekly survey of primary care practices on their response to the coronavirus pandemic showed that 46 percent of respondents have no capacity to test patients for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Thirty-four percent of respondents said their primary care practice has the capacity to test patients for COVID-19 based on CDC guidelines/restrictions, and 51 percent said the current COVID-19 status has had a "severe" or "close to severe" effect on their practice.

The survey is part of a partnership between the Primary Care Collaborative, a nonprofit organization, and the Larry A. Green Center, a thought collective co-directed by Rebecca Etz, PhD, at Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University and Kurt Stange, MD, PhD, at Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University. Together, the collaborative and center are fielding a weekly survey of primary care practices. Their initial survey drew responses from more than 500 primary care clinicians in 48 states.

The second weekly survey is open March 20-23. More results from the initial survey are available here.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

University of Toledo Medical Center physicians no longer required to be faculty

Buprenorphine training absent from many family medicine residencies, study finds

42% of providers say COVID-19 is a mild threat: 3 survey findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.