Mobile diagnostics group adds women's health services to bridge Kansas, Missouri care gaps

Kansas City-based mobile diagnostics group New Frontier now offers diagnostic ultrasounds for women's health, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

"By bringing affordable, quality care on-site, New Frontier hopes to eliminate some of the challenges that women face when seeking healthcare," said Jeff Blackwood, founder of New Frontier. "Your ZIP code, race, and income shouldn’t be the primary factors determining the quality of care you receive. We want to make these services available to women where they need it, when they need it."

In addition to these new services, New Frontier continues to serve doctor’s offices, clinics, and facilities with on-site diagnostic imaging for cardiac, vascular, and general ultrasound services.