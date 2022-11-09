Hospice care pioneer and physician Dr. Jeff Hartzell dies at 93

Jeff Hartzell, MD, longtime physician at Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Hospital and hospice care pioneer, died of heart disease Oct. 13 at the age of 93, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 8.

Dr. Hartzell worked at Pennsylvania Hospital for more than 30 years. While there, he co-founded and served as first medical director of a groundbreaking hospice care program.

He later became the team physician for the Philadelphia Flyers National Hockey League team, a position he held for more than 20 years.

Dr. Hartzell is survived by his children and grandchildren.