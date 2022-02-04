HHS gives $19.2M to train physicians, dentists in rural, underserved areas

HHS is making $19.2 million available to support and expand training of primary care physician and dental residents in rural and underserved areas.

The American Rescue Plan funding will support the equivalent of about 120 full-time resident positions, the department said in a Feb. 4 news release.

This funding "will help us to grow the number of primary care residents training and practicing in underserved communities, a critical step toward expanding access to high-quality healthcare and advancing health equity," Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Carole Johnson said.

HHS' funding announcement is part of the department's efforts to expand the pipeline of healthcare providers in areas experiencing physician shortages. CMS also issued a final rule in December to fund 1,000 additional medical resident positions. CMS and HRSA are both part of HHS.

More information is available here.