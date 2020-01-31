HCA Healthcare facing physician staffing concerns at North Carolina facility

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare heard concerns that a recently acquired clinic in North Carolina is lacking a full-time physician, according to the Citizen Times.

In February 2019, HCA completed its purchase of Mission Health, a six-hospital system based in Asheville, N.C. In a Jan. 28 meeting to discuss how HCA is adhering to its asset purchase agreement with Mission, residents near Mission's Highlands-Cashiers Hospital in Highlands spoke about concerns they had with the hospital's services since the takeover, like lower staffing levels. Some community members said the area's clinic lacks a full-time physician.



Highlands-Cashiers Hospital CEO Thomas Neal, RN, told the community members a full-time physician is starting in the area in May, according to the Citizen Times. He told the newspaper that hospital administrators understand the community's concerns. "We listened and we heard and we are committed to the Highlands and Cashiers community and to delivering superior, patient-centered care," he said.



