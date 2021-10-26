Emergency physicians group chooses new president

The American College of Emergency Physicians has selected Gillian Schmitz, MD, as its president for the 2021-22 term.

Dr. Schmitz, an associate professor at the Bethesda, Md.-based Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and vice chair of education at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, will serve a year-long term as president, according to an Oct. 22 announcement.

She will focus on efforts to expand emergency physicians' expertise and training, as well as demonstrating their value to lawmakers and other healthcare stakeholders.

Dr. Schmitz has held numerous leadership roles both within the ACEP and the larger emergency medicine community. Most recently, she served as chair of the ACEP's academic affairs committee. Dr. Schmitz is a former board member of the Emergency Medicine Residents Association and earned her medical degree from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.