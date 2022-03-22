Dignity Health hospital names chief of medical staff

San Francisco-based Dignity Health has selected Justin Fu, MD, to serve a two-year term as chief of staff at its St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

Dr. Fu began his term in January and will serve through December 2023, according to a March 21 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Fu is an internal medicine physician and has been with St. Bernardine Medical Center for 12 years. He is the former program medical director of the medical center's hospitalist program.

In his new role, he will lead enforcement of the medical staff bylaws, rules and regulations.

Dr. Fu earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.