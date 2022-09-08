CEO to depart 1,000-physician medical group

The CEO of Duly Health and Care, a medical group with more than 1,000 physicians, is exiting and a new leader has been appointed.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care announced Sept. 7 that Steve Nelson is leaving his position as CEO and co-chair. "This was a planned departure and thoughtful transition that Steve will support," a Duly spokesperson told The Chicago Tribune.

Duly Health and Care, formerly DuPage Medical Group, appointed Tami Reller as its CEO and co-chair, effective Sept. 16.

Ms. Reller, who has more than 20 years of leadership experience, was appointed CEO after serving as Duly Health and Care's president since May 2021. She previously served as chief marketing, digital and experience officer at UnitedHealthcare.

"Tami's tenure in health­care along with her proven track record in expand­ing access to patient care, enhanc­ing the expe­ri­ence, and part­ner­ing with physi­cians to advance the orga­ni­za­tion, is immea­sur­able," said Paul Merrick, MD, the chief physician executive and co-chair of Duly Health and Care. "Her appoint­ment is well-deserved. I look for­ward to part­ner­ing with Tami and our teams to meet peo­ple where they are and sup­port every step of their health and care jour­ney for health­i­er, hap­pi­er lives."