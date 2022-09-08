CEO to depart 1,000-physician medical group

The CEO of Duly Health and Care, a medical group with more than 1,000 physicians, is exiting and a new leader has been appointed.
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care announced Sept. 7 that Steve Nelson is leaving his position as CEO and co-chair. "This was a planned departure and thoughtful transition that Steve will support," a Duly spokesperson told The Chicago Tribune.
Duly Health and Care, formerly DuPage Medical Group, appointed Tami Reller as its CEO and co-chair, effective Sept. 16.
Ms. Reller, who has more than 20 years of leadership experience, was appointed CEO after serving as Duly Health and Care's president since May 2021. She previously served as chief marketing, digital and experience officer at UnitedHealthcare.
"Tami's tenure in healthcare along with her proven track record in expanding access to patient care, enhancing the experience, and partnering with physicians to advance the organization, is immeasurable," said Paul Merrick, MD, the chief physician executive and co-chair of Duly Health and Care. "Her appointment is well-deserved. I look forward to partnering with Tami and our teams to meet people where they are and support every step of their health and care journey for healthier, happier lives."