Allina buys primary care practice

Allina Health System in Minneapolis bought Apple Valley (Minn.) Medical Clinic before a backdrop of ongoing consolidation among physician groups in the area, according to the Star Tribune.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Apple Valley Medical Clinic includes seven primary care clinicians and additional clinicians who run its urgent care center, according to the report.

The news of the acquisition comes after two other local independent physician practices joined Infinite Health Collaborative, a group created by the 2019 merger of four area medical groups.

