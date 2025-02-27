500+ hospitals drop mental health questions for physicians

More than 500 hospitals nationwide have removed questions on physicians' mental health from licensing or credentialing applications, according to the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation.

The changes are part of the Wellbeing First Champion Challenge program, which encourages healthcare organizations to remove intrusive mental health questions from such forms, as physicians have often cited these questions as a barrier to seeking necessary care. The program is part of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, a coalition of healthcare organizations led by the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation.

As of Feb. 20, 521 hospitals and 43 licensure boards have removed mental health questions or stigmatizing language from their applications — a 35% increase from 375 hospitals in September 2024.

"With each update to remove intrusive mental health questions from licensing and credentialing applications, we are taking important steps to support and strengthen the healthcare community," Bruce Scott, MD, president of the American Medical Association, said in a news release. "Stigma still prevents many physicians and physicians-in-training from seeking needed care due to fear of professional repercussions. Physicians are human too, and they deserve the same care they provide to patients."