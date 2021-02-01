5 best paying cities, states for physicians

Being a physician is one of the top jobs in the U.S., with a median salary of $206,500 in 2019, according to a U.S. News & World report. 

The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Here are the best paying cities for physicians:

  1. Janesville, Wis.: $284,720
  2. Laredo, Texas: $282,730
  3. Salinas, Calif.: $282,640
  4. Pittsfield, Mass.: $279,900
  5. Ocean City, N.J.: $279,790

Here are the best paying states for physicians:

  1. Alaska: $258,550
  2. New Hampshire: $257,220
  3. Maine: $251,930
  4. Montana: $247,720
  5. Wisconsin: $246,060

