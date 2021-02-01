5 best paying cities, states for physicians

Being a physician is one of the top jobs in the U.S., with a median salary of $206,500 in 2019, according to a U.S. News & World report.

The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the best paying cities for physicians:

Janesville, Wis.: $284,720 Laredo, Texas: $282,730 Salinas, Calif.: $282,640 Pittsfield, Mass.: $279,900 Ocean City, N.J.: $279,790

Here are the best paying states for physicians:

Alaska: $258,550 New Hampshire: $257,220 Maine: $251,930 Montana: $247,720 Wisconsin: $246,060

More articles on physicians:

'I do regret being there': California physician joined in storming the Capitol

Pregnant physicians say benefits of COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks

5 stats on physician burnout in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.