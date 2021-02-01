5 best paying cities, states for physicians
Being a physician is one of the top jobs in the U.S., with a median salary of $206,500 in 2019, according to a U.S. News & World report.
The publication used median salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the best paying cities for physicians:
- Janesville, Wis.: $284,720
- Laredo, Texas: $282,730
- Salinas, Calif.: $282,640
- Pittsfield, Mass.: $279,900
- Ocean City, N.J.: $279,790
Here are the best paying states for physicians:
- Alaska: $258,550
- New Hampshire: $257,220
- Maine: $251,930
- Montana: $247,720
- Wisconsin: $246,060
