268 days straight: Houston physician treats COVID-19 patients uninterrupted

Joseph Varon, MD, chief of staff at Houston-based United Memorial Medical Center,hasn't had a day off since March, the Washington Post reported Dec. 12.

Dr. Varon is now widely recognized for a viral photograph showing him, in full protective gear, hugging an elderly COVID-19 patient who missed his wife over Thanksgiving.

"I was meant to do this," Dr. Varon told the Post.

With more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 24,000 deaths, the novel virus has battered Texas. UMMC has more than 45 COVID-19 patients, an increase from three at the end of September. Even Dr. Varon's interview with the Post was cut short due to job demands — an epitome of the increased pressure put on healthcare systems.

"I just admitted six COVID-19 patients in the past 60 minutes," he later texted the reporter. "It is absolute madness."

His consecutive 268 day run hasn't gone without notice as Houston recently declared "Dr. Joseph Varon Day."

Dr. Varon has treated patients who've denied the virus' existence, including some who've died. He attributes the country's continued battle against COVID-19 to widespread disregard of social distancing and mask wearing.

