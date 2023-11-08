26% of physicians considering a nonclinical career

Twenty-six percent of physicians are considering leaving the profession for nonclinical careers, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Nonclinical Careers Report," published Nov. 7.
The percentage of physicians wanting to leave has increased 4% since 2021's report.
Here are four other findings:
- About 24% of male physicians are considering leaving medicine, compared with 28% of female physicians.
- Physicians between the ages of 30 and 39 and physicians older than 60 are the most likely to consider leaving.
- Most physicians indicated they are considering moving into education and teaching (42%), healthcare business company (31%) or writing (21%).
- Forty percent of physicians indicated they were considering making the switch in the next two to three years.