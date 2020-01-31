11 ways physicians cope with burnout
Nearly half of physicians (45 percent) isolate themselves to deal with burnout, according to a survey conducted by Medscape.
The online survey includes responses from more than 15,000 U.S. physicians in 29 specialties.
Eleven things physicians do to deal with burnout:
● Isolate myself from others: 45 percent
● Exercise: 45 percent
● Talk with family members/close friends: 42 percent
● Sleep: 40 percent
● Eat junk food: 33 percent
● Play or listen to music: 32 percent
● Drink alcohol: 24 percent
● Binge eat: 20 percent
● Smoke cigarettes/use products containing nicotine: 3 percent
● Use prescription drugs: 2 percent
● Smoke marijuana/consume marijuana products: 1 percent
Note: Physicians could select more than one option.
