11 ways physicians cope with burnout

Nearly half of physicians (45 percent) isolate themselves to deal with burnout, according to a survey conducted by Medscape.

The online survey includes responses from more than 15,000 U.S. physicians in 29 specialties.

Eleven things physicians do to deal with burnout:

● Isolate myself from others: 45 percent

● Exercise: 45 percent

● Talk with family members/close friends: 42 percent

● Sleep: 40 percent

● Eat junk food: 33 percent

● Play or listen to music: 32 percent

● Drink alcohol: 24 percent

● Binge eat: 20 percent

● Smoke cigarettes/use products containing nicotine: 3 percent

● Use prescription drugs: 2 percent

● Smoke marijuana/consume marijuana products: 1 percent

Note: Physicians could select more than one option.

