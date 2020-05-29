Women at higher risk of COVID-19 job losses, report suggests

Job losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic are disproportionately affecting women worldwide, according to a new research cited by CNBC.

The investment banking company Citi examined U.S. unemployment claims data filed in March and April. During this time period, 11.7 million women filed claims, compared to 9.6 million men.

"In other words, 15 percent of female employees who were employed as of January this year lost their jobs," Citi said, according to CNBC.

Citi projected that 31 million women and 13 million men worldwide could lose their jobs in six industry sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

This gender disparity is due to the fact that women make up a larger part of the workforce in vulnerable industries like retail, education and hospitality, Citi said.



