Who leads US News' top 20 hospitals
U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 28. Here are the CEOs and presidents of the 20 hospitals that made this year's honor roll:
1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Gianrico Farrugia, MD
2. Cleveland Clinic: Tom Mihaljevic, MD
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Redonda Miller, MD
4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Steven Corwin, MD
4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Johnese Spisso
6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Peter Slavin, MD
7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Thomas Priselac
8. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Mark Laret
9. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Robert Grossman, MD
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Dean Harrison
11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): Marschall Runge, MD, PhD
12. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Elizabeth Nabel, MD
13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.): David Entwistle
14. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): Kenneth Davis, MD
15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): Kevin Mahoney
16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix: Richard Gray, MD
17. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Omar Lateef, DO
18. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): Robert Cannon
18. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles): Rod Hanners (interim)
20. Houston Methodist Hospital: Marc Boom, MD
