Who leads US News' top 20 hospitals

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 28. Here are the CEOs and presidents of the 20 hospitals that made this year's honor roll:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Gianrico Farrugia, MD

2. Cleveland Clinic: Tom Mihaljevic, MD

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): Redonda Miller, MD

4. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): Steven Corwin, MD

4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Johnese Spisso

6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Peter Slavin, MD

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Thomas Priselac

8. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco): Mark Laret

9. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Robert Grossman, MD

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Dean Harrison

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): Marschall Runge, MD, PhD

12. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): Elizabeth Nabel, MD

13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.): David Entwistle

14. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): Kenneth Davis, MD

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia): Kevin Mahoney

16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix: Richard Gray, MD

17. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Omar Lateef, DO

18. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): Robert Cannon

18. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles): Rod Hanners (interim)

20. Houston Methodist Hospital: Marc Boom, MD

More articles on leadership:

NYC health commissioner resigns over city pandemic response

Corner Office: CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson on the 2 questions he answers for employees

COVID-19 and women: 6 stats to know



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.