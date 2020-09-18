Who leads Quorum? 6 execs to know

Quorum Health, a spinoff of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, filed for bankruptcy in early April. When the hospital operator emerged from bankruptcy July 7, it brought with it some leadership changes.

Joey Jacobs was appointed CEO of the struggling company in July. But just two months after becoming chief of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum, Mr. Jacobs stepped down. Dan Slipkovich then became Quorum's interim CEO.



Who else is in Quorum's C-suite as it moves forward from bankruptcy? Here are six executives to know:

Dan Slipkovich, board member and interim CEO. Mr. Slipkovich has more than 35 years of senior healthcare leadership experience. He has directly overseen more than 200 hospitals in 29 states during his career.

Martin Smith, president and COO. Mr. Smith oversees operations of Quorum's hospitals and outpatient centers. Before joining the company, he was division president of operations for CHS, managing 35 hospitals.

Alfred Lumsdaine, executive vice president and CFO. Mr. Lumsdaine joined Quorum in 2018. Before that, he served as president of population health for Sharecare, a health and wellness engagement platform since 2016.

Shaheed Koury, MD, CMO and president of clinical operations. Dr. Koury joined Quorum in 2016 as CMO. He works closely with hospital-based physicians, physician practices and clinical informatics. Before joining Quorum, he was vice president of quality and clinical transformation at CHS.

Glenn Hargreaves, senior vice president and chief accounting officer. Mr. Hargreaves has a long history of healthcare and hospital accounting experience. Before joining Quorum, he was the chief accounting officer for Tivity Health, a fitness and nutrition platform.

Hal McCard, senior vice president and general counsel and secretary. Mr. McCard oversees all of Quorum's legal aspects. Before joining the company, he served as deputy general counsel for operations at CHS.

More articles on leadership:

Advocate Aurora CNO Adrienne Schultz on her healthcare inspirations, the challenges of being a female leader and striking a work-life balance

Kaiser recognized as carbon-neutral health system

Biggest clinical priorities within the next 3-5 years: 3 CCOs weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.