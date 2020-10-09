White House physician says Trump safe to return to public events Oct. 10

White House physician Sean Conley, DO, said Oct. 8 that President Donald Trump could make a "safe return" to public events on Oct. 10, less than two weeks after the president announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Hill.

In an Oct. 8 memo, Dr. Conley said the president has responded "extremely well" to treatment and has remained stable since returning home from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to The Hill.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Dr. Conley said, according to the report.

Speaking with Fox News' Sean Hannity late Oct. 8, the president said he hopes to have an in-person rally this weekend. He said his team would try to schedule rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania, according to Politico.

More articles on leadership and management:

Trump says he won't participate in next debate after it goes virtual due to COVID-19

House panel probes possible White House influence on COVID-19 messaging, actions

The vice presidential debate: 6 healthcare takeaways







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.