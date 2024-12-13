What inclusive leadership means to this AdventHealth market CEO

Lorenzo Brown, president and CEO for Orange City, Fla.-based AdventHealth Fish Memorial and the West Volusia market, has shared his perspective on what it means to lead inclusively, emphasizing the importance of valuing individuality in a team and fostering meaningful connections.

"For me, it means going beyond titles and truly connecting with each person on our team," Mr. Brown said in a Dec. 13 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Brown highlighted the importance of creating a culture where each person recognizes the role they play is essential to the organization's success.

He also shared that inclusive leadership involves ensuring people feel valued and seen, not just as a member of the team, but "as individuals with unique perspectives."

"When we prioritize inclusion, we don’t just lead a team — we build a community," Mr. Brown said.