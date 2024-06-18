What being a CEO means to one AdventHealth market leader

Lorenzo Brown, president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, Fla., and Market CEO of West Volusia, is providing some clarity to an important leadership question: "What does a CEO do?''

For Mr. Brown, being CEO means leaning more on the connections made versus the tasks he completes.

"My days are filled with opportunities to listen, support, and collaborate with our amazing team to enhance the health of our community," he said in a June 18 LinkedIn post.

Through conducting meaningful interactions with both patients and staff, Mr. Brown said those connections help create a supportive environment.

"This role is a significant responsibility, and every day offers new learning experiences."

AdventHealth Fish Memorial is part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.