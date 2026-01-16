What a longtime Johns Hopkins leader is bringing to LifeBridge Health’s next chapter

Jennifer Nickoles is preparing for a new role — and a milestone.

In March, she will become the first female CEO and third overall CEO in Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health’s 27-year history. Ms. Nickoles, who currently serves as president of Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, also in Baltimore, will succeed Neil Meltzer, who is retiring after 13 years in the role.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role. Ms. Nickoles has held operations and leadership roles across Johns Hopkins Medicine for nearly 30 years, including vice president of operations, system integrations and affiliations in the office of the president for the Johns Hopkins Health System.

She told Becker’s she is excited about the new role and about learning more about the culture at LifeBridge Health, a five-hospital system that has more than 14,000 employees, as she navigates leadership in today’s healthcare environment. She discussed her approach to leadership and the new role, as well as what she believes health systems will need to be successful over the next five years.

Editor’s note: Responses are lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: You’re stepping into this role at a pivotal moment, not just as LifeBridge Health’s third CEO in nearly three decades but also its first female CEO. How are you approaching this transition, and what early signals or priorities are shaping your vision for the organization?

Jennifer Nickoles: One of the reasons I said yes to this job is because it’s in the community where I grew up and lived. I believe we need strong leadership in our communities — and hospitals are a form of infrastructure that helps bind communities together and create social fabric.

First and foremost, this role is about service: making sure the communities I live in, and the people in my life — friends and family — have what they need from an access and health standpoint. But more broadly, the kind of leadership required right now — especially in the face of significant change from both a policy and workforce perspective — demands clarity, vision, purpose and humanity.

Here in Maryland, we’re implementing the AHEAD model — a value-based care initiative from CMS. We’re the only state with a waiver and have been operating under a global budget, total cost-of-care system for the past decade. We’ve learned a lot; we’re essentially value-based care, writ large, across the state.



It’s an interesting time to step into a role like this — to lead a health system with multiple hospitals and figure out how to deliver the care our communities need amid evolving policy and national shifts.

Q: You spent a long time at Johns Hopkins, including leading Bayview and spearheading integration efforts. How do you plan to bring that experience into your leadership at LifeBridge Health, especially in strengthening care coordination across the system?

JN: I’ve learned an enormous amount from my experience at Hopkins, especially at Bayview. That hospital serves the Southeast Baltimore community, a population that’s medically and socially complex. That requires us to deeply understand and meet community needs. Bayview is also a faculty hospital, with strong academic partnerships with the East Baltimore campus. Service lines matter, and where we place services matters.

I learned a lot about financial viability, service-line strategy, how we work across entities with unique identities, and how to create collective culture across a system. We also have pockets of individual culture within each hospital. I’m excited to bring that experience to LifeBridge Health.

But my priority is to understand LifeBridge Health’s culture. I want to spend time in each entity, listening and forming a mental model of what’s in place today, then be thoughtful about the opportunities. Over time, LifeBridge Health has built assets across the full continuum of care, from urgent care centers to post-acute facilities. That kind of span allows for better coordination.

We often talk about fragmentation of care. Taking what I’ve learned and applying it at the system level will be helpful. I also had the opportunity to work with all our hospitals and system leaders to assess alignment opportunities — around quality, safety, HR, medical staff processes and more.

As health systems grow and evolve, many are on an integration journey. You want a collective system culture that is also informed by each local entity. Every community is different, especially when you’re geographically dispersed. I’m excited to learn about the range of services, cultures and experiences across LifeBridge Health — and to create the kind of engagement that drives that virtuous cycle of clinical excellence we all aim for.

Q: With more than 14,000 employees, culture and workforce engagement will be key. What are your early thoughts on how to build trust and inspire alignment among such a large and diverse team?

JN: I’m a firm believer that trust is built through consistency over time. It’s not just what you say you’re going to do, it’s the follow-through. That’s especially true in leadership.

I believe in transparency and clarity. I have a background in finance and administration, so I love data, whether it’s market, operational, financial, safety, patient experience or workforce data. It lends credibility to conversations and helps inform what we do.

But data alone isn’t enough. You also need the subjective input: conversations, feedback, listening. You can model a lot of competency through inquiry, curiosity and good questions. That helps teams feel seen and heard, and it shows you’re open to learning.

You take that input, synthesize it and deliver — addressing real barriers to progress, workflow logjams and issues that affect people’s daily lives. Early wins matter. They help build trust. Yes, people want to hear the high-level strategy. But they also need us to focus on the everyday challenges they face and address those in timely, meaningful ways.

Q: As health systems face growing pressure around cost, access and innovation, what do you believe will distinguish the most successful systems over the next five years, and how do you see LifeBridge Health positioning itself in that future?

JN: The most successful health systems will maintain access, build trust and deliver high-quality care to their communities. That’s our why; it’s what we do every day.

Financial discipline is incredibly important. It’s foundational. But we’re also constantly adapting to policy changes. The organizations that thrive will be the ones that are adaptable — led by people with vision and the ability to engage the workforce through change.



We don’t want to chase every policy shift. We want to stay grounded in our mission and identity, and adapt as best we can, without losing focus on our why.

As for LifeBridge Health, we’re well-known in the Maryland and Baltimore communities. We’re anchor institutions, especially in places like Carroll County. Continuing to be a mission-driven organization that delivers high-quality care and maintains access — that’s our distinguishing point.

We’re also thinking about how to bring care closer to patients and closer to home. How can we expand access through innovation, through telemedicine? How can we ensure patients are engaging in preventive care so they need less acute care?

At the same time, we’re seeing — and will continue to see — an aging population with more chronic disease and acute care needs. We’ll have to manage that in a resource-constrained environment, with pressure to reduce costs through value-based contracting and policies around Medicaid redetermination and other funding streams.

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