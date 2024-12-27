What 5 executives told Becker's about PTO in 2024

This year, hospital and health system leaders shared insights with Becker's on their approaches to — and struggles with — using PTO.

Five executives highlighted aspects of PTO, including how it aligns with workforce retention and recruitment strategies and how they use it personally. Below is a sampling of such interviews from 2024:

1. PTO for executives: As part of its strategy for competitive executive compensation, Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health offers "unlimited" PTO for most senior-level executives, Chief People Officer Mike Wukitsch, PhD, told Becker's in August.

"The plus is they take the time [off] they need, knowing that these jobs are very challenging. That does provide flexibility. At the same time, then you're not accruing, and you're not getting into sometimes what constitutes time off," he said.

2. Unplugging on vacation: When Lisa Satteson, chief human resources officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, went on vacation in August, she had a designated point person to handle her typical responsibilities. Ms. Satteson told Becker's it is important for executives to unplug — even though emergencies can arise — particularly in hospital operations, which run 24/7.

3. Balancing PTO as a CEO: In September, two healthcare CEOs highlighted their approaches to PTO. Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Craig Hospital, told Becker's she is likely at one extreme of the spectrum when it comes to PTO use. She said taking time off became easier after stepping away from her clinical practice, but she still struggles to consistently unplug during vacations, mostly to clear junk mail from her inbox.

4. Modeling time off for staff: Denise Brooks-Williams, executive vice president and COO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, connected with Becker's in November to share her insights on PTO. Ms. Brooks-Williams said it is important for leaders to model and encourage time off, ensuring all staff members can renew and refresh when needed.