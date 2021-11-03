Virtual event will showcase the future of healthcare operations today

Health systems, hospitals, and other facilities are at an inflection point.

Providers have already created strategies to navigate care operations post-COVID, working through case backlogs and sustaining their patient flow in changed and challenging circumstances. But several critical issues have been revealed or emphasized and must be discussed.

Constraints on hospital resources have only become a more critical concern, especially in the midst of a staffing shortage. Optimizing care capacity given available staff, as well as fixed assets like operating rooms, infusion chairs, and inpatient beds, is an urgent problem that requires high-level math to solve. Clearly digitizing both this process and others is a necessity and not a luxury. Successful implementation of the needed technology, which more and more involves data analytics driven by AI and machine learning, requires alignment and adaptation from all stakeholders. Solving for hospital capacity requires a transformation.

On December 7-8, Becker’s and LeanTaaS will host our second virtual Transform event. Health system executives and industry SMEs will gather to discuss key issues in optimizing capacity in healthcare both now and in the future. Health systems are facing pressing challenges, including issues arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased wait-times for patients. To create a future with seamless and increased care access, health systems must leverage the fixed resources they already have to accommodate a growing number of patients. The content at Transform will explore how health systems are already achieving this goal, and what we can learn to advance and accelerate solutions.

Plenary speakers will include former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, sharing clinical expertise and leadership on a large scale, as well as LeanTaaS CEO Mohan Giridharadas on the fundamentals of optimizing assets in healthcare. From the health system perspective, Angela Yochem, EVP and Chief Transformation and Digital Officer of Novant Health, will share learnings from her system’s digitization journey, while Yale New Haven Health CIO and SVP Lisa Stump will further discuss the process of scaling AI across an entire system. Dr. Robert Groves of Banner Health Aetna will share his clinical perspective on turning learnings from COVID operations into proactive and agile strategies for the future.



Breakout sessions will feature health system leaders sharing their unique challenges, solutions, and successes in bringing data analytics to optimize their perioperative, infusion, and inpatient settings. These unique perspectives, from a diverse range of hospitals and health systems, show how the power of data can be harnessed toward lasting positive results in any set of circumstances. For instance:



Michigan Medicine unlocked 8% higher volume of infusion patients with 20% fewer chairs - during COVID

Northwestern Memorial Hospital decreased unused time in the OR by 36%

UCHealth staff experienced a 90% increase in confidence in their inpatient bed decisions



Some sessions will also highlight specific solutions designed to empower clinical and operational users to make the best informed decisions.



The previous Transform event, held in Summer 2021, attracted over 1,600 attendees, including health system leaders and technology experts. Similar attendance is expected at the upcoming event, which moves beyond the immediate concerns brought about by COVID-19 and into the financial, operational, and clinical performance that can be achieved in the years ahead.



Register here, or visit for further information and content. Transform is fully virtual and free.